-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

