$0.11 EPS Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TWKS traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $34.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

