-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. 16,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

