-$0.15 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

