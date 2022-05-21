-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). ChargePoint posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

