-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nautilus Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NAUT stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 151.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 132.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

