$0.17 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Unifi by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Unifi by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 120.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 75,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,594. Unifi has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

