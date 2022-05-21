$0.18 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Construction Partners also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

