-$0.21 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NYSE U opened at $41.32 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

