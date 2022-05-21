$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 1,340,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.