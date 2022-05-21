$0.34 EPS Expected for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Service Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $965.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

