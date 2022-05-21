$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 4,560,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

