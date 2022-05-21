$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 4,560,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.