-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 147,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,460. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

