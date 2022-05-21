$0.54 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE POLY opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

