$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

