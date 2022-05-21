$0.60 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.84. 190,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 385,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.