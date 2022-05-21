-$0.61 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

