$0.67 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after acquiring an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

