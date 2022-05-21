$0.70 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CP opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More
