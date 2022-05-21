$0.70 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CP opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.