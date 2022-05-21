$0.70 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

