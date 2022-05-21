$0.71 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.23. 824,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $302.61 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,783,689 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DexCom by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

