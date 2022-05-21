$0.81 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,587. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.