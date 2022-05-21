$0.87 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.
Shares of NXRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,902. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.
In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
