$0.90 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Addus HomeCare also posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.54 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.