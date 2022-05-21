$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.78. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 351,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,865. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.