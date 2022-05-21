$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55. Waste Connections has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

