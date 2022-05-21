$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

USAK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

About USA Truck (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.