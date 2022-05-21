$0.98 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
