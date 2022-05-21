$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.