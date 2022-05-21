$1.14 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 2,536,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,831. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.