$1.15 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sanmina by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,566,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

