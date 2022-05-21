$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $58.67 on Friday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

