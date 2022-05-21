$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

