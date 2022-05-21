$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

KELYA stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kelly Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.