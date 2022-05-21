$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.62 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 188,825 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

