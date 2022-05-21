$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.