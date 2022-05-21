$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

WDAY opened at $165.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.91. Workday has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

