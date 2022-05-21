$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

