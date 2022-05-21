$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. 162,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

