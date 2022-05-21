$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce $10.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.23 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $42.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

