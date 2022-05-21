$102.01 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report $102.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the highest is $102.20 million. Everbridge reported sales of $86.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $430.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.20 million to $432.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.90 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

