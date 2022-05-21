$12.39 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $12.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.63 billion and the lowest is $12.09 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $59.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

