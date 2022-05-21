$13.92 Million in Sales Expected for Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.11 million and the highest is $14.83 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $61.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $61.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.78 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.