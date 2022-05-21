$14.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.41 billion. Vale reported sales of $16.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $53.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.33 billion to $54.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.67 billion to $49.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

