$143.07 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.87 million to $146.60 million. FB Financial posted sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

FBK stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

