$164.10 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.28 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

IRDM stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,585.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $18,234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.