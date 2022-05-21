$166.04 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post sales of $166.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the highest is $167.38 million. Switch posted sales of $141.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $671.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $675.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $762.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

