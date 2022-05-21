$167.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report $167.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.50 million to $181.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $95.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $669.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.92 million to $733.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $762.17 million, with estimates ranging from $652.34 million to $872.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock worth $139,949. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,372.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,261.94. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,647.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

