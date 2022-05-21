$188.23 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to post $188.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.06 million and the lowest is $186.40 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $178.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $762.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.50 million to $765.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.41 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.