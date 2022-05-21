$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Tesla reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $18.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.78.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $663.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.51.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

