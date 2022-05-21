$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Tesla reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $18.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.
In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
TSLA stock opened at $663.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.51.
Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.